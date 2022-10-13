 Telia insists 5G energy benefits outweigh negatives - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia insists 5G energy benefits outweigh negatives

13 OCT 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Telia’s chief external affairs, governance and trust officer argued the perceived increase in energy use resulting from 5G was being offset by the positive impact modern networks were having in transforming industries and ultimately helping to significantly reduce emissions across the board.

Rachel Samren (pictured) said in today’s keynote on sustainability that the negative effects of more energy use from 5G was the lesser element of Telia’s efforts in the area, pointing out it was actually reducing emissions as a whole by stripping-out its legacy networks.

Bigger than that, Samren said the future lay in how 5G could contribute to the “enablement factor”, bringing to the fore a number of solutions “that really help other industries significantly reduce their emissions and also, to some degree, become safer”.

She pointed to one particular example of the operator’s work with mining companies and how it was enabling heavy industry automation, which is having a major knock-on effect to the amount of energy used.

The Telia executive explained one mining company was able to automate a large part of its operations through 5G, meaning safety workers didn’t even need to physically be in the mines.

“It’s really the enablement effect where people don’t necessarily think of 5G,” she said.

To that point, Samren insisted operators also had a dual-role to play in sustainability efforts, meaning the industry not only took responsibility for its own footprint, but also helped other industries with their emissions reductions.

However, she added operators cannot tackle the problem alone: “I think the challenge we have as a sector is that we are of course tremendously dependent on supply chains, and what they do…we won’t get there on our own.”

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of next generation networks. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

