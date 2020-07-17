 Telia hunts for fresh cost cuts, reports TV unit hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia hunts for fresh cost cuts, reports TV unit hit

17 JUL 2020

Telia CEO Allison Kirkby (pictured) announced a forensic-level examination of its cost base in an attempt to make efficiency savings, during her inaugural financial results statement at the helm of the operator group.

She noted “inefficiencies versus our peers” had already been identified and finding further savings was one of her immediate priorities alongside measures to “reinvigorate customer experience”.

In Q2 the company reported results were better than expected, but still “clearly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic”. As flagged by Telia in March, its broadcast division took the brunt of the virus hit with revenue for the division down 30 per cent year-on-year.

It estimated the pandemic wiped SEK1 billion ($110.5 million) from service revenue, on lower roaming revenue and dips in earnings from pay-TV and advertising.

Across the group the company made a Q2 net loss of SEK2 billion, compared with a profit of SEK1.7 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

It noted booking an impairment to cover the divestment of its interest in Turkcell took almost SEK3.5 billion off its bottom line. Net sales increased 2.7 per cent to SEK21.8 billion.

Kirkby took charge of the operator in early May and yesterday revealed her top team including the promotion Per-Christian Morland from its Norway CFO to group CFO, and appointment of Rainer Deutschmann as group COO.

Deutschmann is currently COO at Dialog Axiata and will join before the end of 2020.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson eyes 2021 for first European 5G SA networks

Grameenphone numbers decline

Cuts, currency moves keep Telenor ticking

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association