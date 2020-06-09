Telia, Google Cloud boost customer play with AI - Mobile World Live

Telia moved to boost customer experience, teaming with Google to deploy AI across its contact centre platform.

In a statement, the operator said the partnership will result in the integration of Google’s Cloud AI technology into its Telia ACE customer service platform, which handles 150 million calls and 200 million digital contacts per year.

Telia noted advancements in AI could enhance customer interaction in various aspects, including service quality and availability.

As part of the collaboration, the operator will be able to use Google’s Contact Centre Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) service to gain real-time assistance by retrieving database information, guiding through processes, searching support systems and analysing customer interactions.

Telia’s partnership with Google Cloud is expected to provide its customers “with one of the world’s most advanced AI solutions on the leading customer service platform in the Nordic region”, the operator’s head of AI and automation Mathias Johansson noted.

The operator will also be able to offer customer service through Google Home and Google Assistant, a “starting point for future customer meetings”, Johansson said, adding Telia eyed many future opportunities, including in smart home offerings.