English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia cuts MegaFon stake as Eurasia sell-off continues

03 OCT 2017

Telia Company reduced its share in Russian operator MegaFon to 19 per cent as part of an ongoing disposal of interests outside of its core markets of the Nordics and Baltics.

The company sold a 6 per cent stake held by subsidiary Sonera Holding to institutional investors for RUB22.5 billion ($389 million) and will use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Following the deal, Telia remains the second largest shareholder in the leading Russian operator, which had 75.6 million connections at end Q2 2017 according to GSMA Intelligence. It is committed not to sell any further shares in MegaFon for 90 days.

The divestment follows a reduction of its stake in Turkish operator Turkcell in September, and is part of the company’s strategy to exit Eurasia completely and concentrate efforts on core markets.

In addition to asset disposal, Telia is in the process of reducing overheads in Sweden by cutting its workforce.

“Telia Company is one of the founders of MegaFon and we have since the inception actively contributed to its success of becoming a mobile and digital leader in Russia,” Telia president and CEO Johan Dennelind (pictured) said.

“As we are now focusing on the Nordic and Baltic regions within the framework of our New Generation Telco strategy, it is natural that we reduce our exposure to MegaFon. Even after the sale, Telia Company will remain the second largest shareholder in the company and we will continue our constructive cooperation with the main owner USM Group to create value for all shareholders.”

Telia in September took a $965 million hit to resolve a long-running investigation into its dealings in Uzbekistan.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MegaFon denies report of CEO departure

Russia extends deadline to abolish national roaming

Telia mulls reduction of MegaFon stake

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association