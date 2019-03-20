Telia closes book on Uzbek bribery scandal - Mobile World Live

Telia made a final payment of $208.5 million to Dutch public prosecution service Openbaar Ministerie, completing its financial obligations to settle bribery charges related to its Uzbekistan entry in 2007.

After being found guilty of making $330 million worth of bribes during attempts to break into the Uzbek market under its previous guise of TeliaSonera, the company reached a global settlement of $965 million in 2017.

Sums have been previously paid to authorities in the US and Netherlands with the final $208.5 million set aside to potentially be allocated to Sweden. However, following the dismissal of a Stockholm court case against three former employees last month, the cash was allocated to Dutch authorities instead.

A subsequent appeal against the Swedish court’s decision has been withdrawn, clearing the path for Telia to make the final payment.

In a statement, Telia said it had now: “Completed all financial obligations under the global settlement agreements and no further disgorgement claim will be made against Telia Company by the Swedish prosecutor or by any other authority related to this matter.”