 Telia closes book on Uzbek bribery scandal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia closes book on Uzbek bribery scandal

20 MAR 2019

Telia made a final payment of $208.5 million to Dutch public prosecution service Openbaar Ministerie, completing its financial obligations to settle bribery charges related to its Uzbekistan entry in 2007.

After being found guilty of making $330 million worth of bribes during attempts to break into the Uzbek market under its previous guise of TeliaSonera, the company reached a global settlement of $965 million in 2017.

Sums have been previously paid to authorities in the US and Netherlands with the final $208.5 million set aside to potentially be allocated to Sweden. However, following the dismissal of a Stockholm court case against three former employees last month, the cash was allocated to Dutch authorities instead.

A subsequent appeal against the Swedish court’s decision has been withdrawn, clearing the path for Telia to make the final payment.

In a statement, Telia said it had now: “Completed all financial obligations under the global settlement agreements and no further disgorgement claim will be made against Telia Company by the Swedish prosecutor or by any other authority related to this matter.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

US agrees end to MTS Uzbek bribery probe

Former Telia staff cleared in Uzbek bribery case

Telia continues to suffer at home

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association