 Telia chief Dennelind tenders resignation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia chief Dennelind tenders resignation

05 AUG 2019

Telia wasted no time in commencing the search for a new CEO after Johan Dennelind (pictured) tendered his resignation, though the European operator will have at least a year to recruit his successor.

In a statement, Telia said the board had immediately begun seeking a replacement, with the length of the process determining Dennelind’s precise departure date. The current CEO has a 12 month notice period, meaning he will not step down until sometime in 2020.

Dennelind posted a series of Tweets explaining he was privileged to have led the company through a period of “radical change” to deliver “world class” services to customers while “making positive impact on society and Sustainable Development Goals”.

“We are well down this road and journey and I feel time has come for me to move on”, he added.

Marie Ehrling, chair of Telia’s board, noted Dennelind had played a key role in the company’s transformation since his appointment as CEO in 2013. “We have had several difficult and tough situations to address, and the fact that Johan has always acted with strength and wisdom has been of great importance for the development of Telia.”

The lengthy notice period ensures “continuity and focus on several important projects and processes”, Ehrling added.

Dennelind’s announcement comes just over a fortnight after the company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year drop in net income during Q2 to SEK1.6 billion ($166 million), though over the first six months the figure was up substantially at SEK3.4 billion.

Among the most significant programmes overseen by the CEO were an exit from operations outside its core Nordic and Baltic markets, a merger with TDC Norway and the acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Telia boss looks for improvement over H2

Operators defend Norway data costs

Telia cuts Norway jobs following TDC tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association