 Telia CFO departs after stint as chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia CFO departs after stint as chief

04 MAY 2020

Acting Telia chief Christian Luiga (pictured) resigned, opting to not continue with his original CFO position as new CEO and president Allison Kirkby took the reins.

In a statement, Telia said Luiga will continue in an advisory capacity until 15 September, but will not resume CFO duties as originally planned, with current acting finance chief Douglas Lubbe staying on while a permanent replacement is found.

Luiga took the helm on a temporary basis in September 2019 after previous CEO Johan Dennelind departed to head UAE-based operator du. The acting chief was due to revert to his CFO position today (4 May) as Kirkby comes on board.

He will report directly to Kirkby during his notice period and assist the handover of several ongoing projects, Telia said.

Telia chair Lars-Johan Jarnheimer said Luiga had been a “driving force” for many changes, steering the operator with a “big commercial focus and engagement” in his short time in charge.

Luiga said his time with the Swedish operator had been a “very rewarding experience”.

“But all good things must come to an end, and after some time of deliberation I have concluded that this is the right time for me to leave”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Telia earnings down on Covid-19 TV hit

Deutsche Telekom pushes IoT roaming in Europe

Telia braced for tough competition as earnings improve

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association