Telia CFO departs after stint as chief - Mobile World Live

Acting Telia chief Christian Luiga (pictured) resigned, opting to not continue with his original CFO position as new CEO and president Allison Kirkby took the reins.

In a statement, Telia said Luiga will continue in an advisory capacity until 15 September, but will not resume CFO duties as originally planned, with current acting finance chief Douglas Lubbe staying on while a permanent replacement is found.

Luiga took the helm on a temporary basis in September 2019 after previous CEO Johan Dennelind departed to head UAE-based operator du. The acting chief was due to revert to his CFO position today (4 May) as Kirkby comes on board.

He will report directly to Kirkby during his notice period and assist the handover of several ongoing projects, Telia said.

Telia chair Lars-Johan Jarnheimer said Luiga had been a “driving force” for many changes, steering the operator with a “big commercial focus and engagement” in his short time in charge.

Luiga said his time with the Swedish operator had been a “very rewarding experience”.

“But all good things must come to an end, and after some time of deliberation I have concluded that this is the right time for me to leave”.