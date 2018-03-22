English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Teleology commits to 9mobile with $50M deposit

22 MAR 2018

Investment company Teleology Holdings confirmed it is buying troubled Nigerian operator 9mobile by putting down a non-refundable $50 million deposit, a move likely to disappoint reserve bidder Smile Telecoms.

“The Nigerian telecom sector is set to witness a new era of innovation and vibrancy as Teleology puts finishing touches to its acquisition of 9mobile,” the company said in a statement.

“This payment underscores Teleology’s financial capability and readiness to revive the organisation,” it said, adding it has ambitious plans to guide its “rapid overhaul not only of the network but all aspects of the operations.”

Adrian Wood, Teleology’s director, said: “9mobile is transiting into a new phase that will be defined by optimal value delivery: value to our employees, value to our customers, value to local communities and indeed to all stakeholders.”

Smile Telecoms had been ready to step in if Teleology missed a 22 March deadline to pay the deposit.

Teleology won the race to acquire 9mobile with a $500 million bid: Smile offered $300 million. The company is expected to pay the balance in the next 90 days and is still awaiting regulatory approval.

Ambitious plans
Teleology plans to double the 9Mobile network with new 3G and 4G-specific cell sites, along with several thousands kilometres of fiber optic cable across the country.

It is looking to drive rural internet coverage by focusing on 4G with broadband access for all of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas. It also plans to increase employment by 50 per cent and wants to introduce “several million 4G-capable premium quality smartphones, at exceedingly affordable pricing”.

Teleology also entered into an alliance with Safaricom to tap into the potential of mobile money services.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Smile stands by Teleology as 9mobile deadline looms

MTN plans to cash in on IHS Towers IPO

MTN targets mobile money comeback in SA
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association