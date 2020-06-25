 Telenor updates Cisco pact, begins vRAN trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor updates Cisco pact, begins vRAN trial

25 JUN 2020

Telenor Group and Cisco signed a third collaboration agreement, as the two press-on with joint projects focused on developments in Open vRAN, B2B services, security, 5G and distributed cloud.

As part of their combined work, the two are conducting a trial of vRAN technology at Telenor’s headquarters in Norway to assess the impact of open, virtual RAN technology on operator costs and pace of service rollout.

The updated deal builds on an existing joint purpose agreement unveiled at Mobile World Congress in 2018, with the scope of the project expanded in an updated pact announced at the 2019 edition of the Barcelona-based event.

In addition to inking an updated deal, the two announced fresh financing of their WorkingGroup2 (WG2) joint venture, which develops and supplies operator-focused cloud platforms.

Additional funds being pumped into WG2 will be used to extend its 5G, IoT and private network features, and push the service to operators in Europe, North America and Asia.

The new cash was sourced from investment company Digital Alpha, the sum was not disclosed.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor divests Wave Money stake

Telenor revises Nordic strategy, cuts top team

Ant Financial set for Wave Money stake
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association