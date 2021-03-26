 Telenor targets IoT boost through unification - Mobile World Live
Home

Telenor targets IoT boost through unification

26 MAR 2021

Telenor Group created an IoT division unifying its international and Nordics offerings, a step it explained advanced ambitions to boost its competitive edge in the field.

In a statement announcing the move, the operator said its new Telenor IoT brand will house its Nordic portfolio along with its global Telenor Connexion unit, effective immediately.

The integration is accompanied by a new operating model looking to “leverage on Telenor’s global competency, synchronise product development, accelerate the customer facing business and improve technical support”.

With the move, Telenor claimed it created the largest IoT team compared with other Nordic providers. The unified division consists of 200 specialists located in 18 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

“The new operating model reinforces our competitive edge and makes our product portfolio easier to buy”, Telenor Connexion CEO and manager of Telenor IoT Mats Lundquist said.

Jukka Leinonen, Telenor’s Nordic EVP, expressed belief the move will make the group “better positioned” to accelerate the digital transformation vision of customers, businesses and society.

Telenor claimed to be among the top ten IoT operators globally by volume, having a portfolio of more than 17 million connected devices.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

