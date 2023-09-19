Telenor Sweden taps Grameenphone for new CFO

Telenor Sweden appointed Grameenphone finance chief Jens Becker (pictured) as its next CFO, replacing Karin Bjernback D’Hondt on 1 November.

Becker will be joining the company from Bangladeshi operator Grameenphone, where he served as CFO for four years. He will take over from D’Hondt, who has been in her role since March 2022 and worked for Telenor Group for more than a decade.

Prior to joining Grameenphone, which Telenor Group owns a majority stake in, Becker held several senior positions within Deutsche Telekom including as CFO at T-Mobile Poland and T-Online International.

The appointment comes at a time when the Swedish operator is “making historically large investments in its network”, it claimed in a statement, adding it had gained market share in Sweden in recent years.

Telenor Sweden CEO Bjorn Ivar Moen said Becker’s extensive experience in driving transformation in the telecoms industry will aid the company to continue running “an efficient business with a focus on profitable growth and stable cash flow.”