 Telenor shrugs off Myanmar sale reports - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor shrugs off Myanmar sale reports

02 JUL 2021

Telenor Group disregarded speculation it was exploring a sale of its Myanmar operations, but indicated its future presence in the market depended on further developments in the wake of a shutdown on mobile data use imposed by authorities earlier this year.

Addressing a media report first published in investor news portal TMT Finance and later cited by Reuters, the operator laconically said its operations in the Asian nation continue, but the company was considering “various alternatives” and its future presence depends on developments in the country.

Telenor, however, refrained from confirming whether a sale of its business in Myanmar was among the mulled options.

Myanmar restricted access to mobile data on 15 March following political unrest, and as a result Telenor booked a loss of NOK6.5 billion ($750.2 million) in the country in Q1.

The company’s operations in Myanmar contributed NOK7.1 billion to the group’s revenue in 2020, representing 6 per cent of the total. In 2019, it accounted for 5 per cent of the total revenue, with nearly NOK5.8 billion.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Axiata, Telenor ink deal to combine Malaysia units

Nokia picks up Danish 5G RAN deal

Axiata CEO confident on Telenor Malaysia deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association