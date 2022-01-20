 Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS - Mobile World Live
Home

Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS

20 JAN 2022

Telenor Group partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the modernisation of its core network and increase the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and edge services to enterprise customers.

The Norway-based operator detailed plans to work with the US cloud giant to develop new services for certain industries including manufacturing, logistics and automotive. Telenor is also becoming a member of the AWS Partner Network.

Although Telenor already collaborates with AWS, the operator’s CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters it is preparing “for the next growth wave”.

He pointed to Telenor’s Swedish MVNO Vimla as an example of how employ fresh technologies to disrupt existing business models.

The virtual operator’s cloud-based mobile core is based on AWS and Telenor stated it plans to expand the work at Vimla to other areas of the group.

Brekke also told Reuters Telenor plans to focus more on business customers in the Nordics and Asia.

Telenor announced a tie-up with Google Cloud in 2021 which increased its access to the search giant’s AI and machine learning expertise.

Brekke told Reuters AWS was strong on network components, while the Google Cloud collaboration was more focused on products and analytics.

Telenor provided examples of existing joint offerings with AWS, including a “network on wheels” prototype providing customers the ability to set up a private 5G network wherever it is needed. The prototype is currently being used by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency for critical communication and the public broadcaster Norsk Rikskringkasting (NRK) for remote production.

In Thailand, Telenor-owned dtac launched a 5G private network proof-of-concept for domestic enterprises based on edge computing and the AWS Snow Family.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

