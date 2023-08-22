 Telenor Nordics, Asia heads exchange roles - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Telenor Nordics, Asia heads exchange roles

22 AUG 2023
Telenor executives Petter Borre Furberg and Jorgen Arentz Rostrup pose for a picture in an office

Telenor Group named head of Asia Jorgen Arentz Rostrup (pictured, right) as chief of its Nordic operations, with the unit’s current leader Petter-Borre Furberg (pictured, left) to replace him in Asia.

Sigve Brekke, Telenor president and CEO, stated the changes advance strategic ambitions including structural partnerships and initiatives in Asia.

Both appointments are effective 1 October.

He explained Rostrup’s mandate in Asia was to deliver growth. “After completing the two biggest telco mergers in Southeast Asia, and setting up and implementing a strong and future-proof organisation in the region, he will now return to the Nordics.”

Brekke backed Rostrup and the teams in Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden to drive “the transformation needed to reach the targets on profitable growth and pan-Nordic synergies” Telenor set in 2022.

Furberg’s experience spans spells as interim CEO of Bangladesh unit Grameenphone and chief at Telenor Myanmar, along with leading Telenor Norway.

Brekke said Furberg will play “an instrumental role in ensuring the implementation and success” of mergers involving True Corp and dtac, and Celcom and Digi.

Telenor also named Google Cloud executive Amol Phadke as EVP and group CTO, effective from 1 September.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

