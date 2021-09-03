 Telenor nabs new DNA chief from Microsoft - Mobile World Live
Home

Telenor nabs new DNA chief from Microsoft

03 SEP 2021

Telenor tapped current Microsoft Finland MD Jussi Tolvanen (pictured) as the new CEO for its Finnish mobile unit DNA, replacing Jukka Leinonen who is due to shift to a role in the operator’s Nordic division.

The operator issued a statement explaining Tolvanen will take the helm of DNA from 11 October when Leinonen (pictured, right) becomes the permanent head of its Nordic Cluster, two years after adding the position to his remit on a part-time basis.

Telenor’s Nordic Cluster comprises its operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Leinonen will also chair DNA’s board.

Telenor Group CEO Sigve Brekke predicted Leinonen will take the operator’s Nordic Cluster “to the next level” by expanding value creation and stimulating growth.

Tolvanen said DNA had a “significant opportunity” to grow.

Leinonen described Tolvanen as a perfect fit for DNA, bringing an “extremely customer- and human-oriented” approach to business and extensive experience from IT and the corporate sector.



Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...



Tags

