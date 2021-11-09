 Telenor mulls alternative Myanmar buyers - report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor mulls alternative Myanmar buyers – report

09 NOV 2021

Speculation over a likely rejection of Telenor Group’s attempted sale of its troubled operation in Myanmar to M1 Group intensified, with The Financial Times reporting the seller was assessing alternative buyers.

Citing sources close to authorities within Myanmar, the newspaper claimed although the sale had not been formally rejected, those controlling the communications ministry had already decided to turn down the deal.

The regulator is set to push for the unit to be sold to a company based within the country, it added, with Telenor assessing its options.

The operator group agreed to sell the unit to Lebanon-based investment company M1 Group in July, having already taken a massive write-down on the business amid a period of political unrest in the country.

On announcing Telenor’s attempted exit CEO Sigve Brekke cited increasing difficulty in conducting business in the country, concluding a sale was “the best possible solution”.

However, since then reports have emerged with increasing frequency throwing the sale into doubt due to Myanmar authorities’ alleged concerns about the proposed buyer and preference for a local takeover.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor pledges to see Myanmar sale through

Axiata, Telenor ink deal to combine Malaysia units

Axiata CEO confident on Telenor Malaysia deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association