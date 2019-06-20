 Telenor mulls options in competition lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor mulls options in competition lawsuit

20 JUN 2019

Telenor pledged to meticulously review a decision by Norway’s Competition Complaint Board to uphold an earlier verdict stating the operator had restricted competition in the country.

The Norwegian Competition Authority slapped a NOK788 million ($92.1 million) fine on Telenor in June 2018, arguing the pricing model used in a wholesale agreement with Network Norway restricted competition in the market from 2010 to 2014.

In a statement today (20 June), Telenor said it believes the “agreement between Telenor and Network Norway neither limited competition nor the development of a third network, and the price model was legal”.

“Telenor maintains that the agreement resulted in significant price reductions for Network Norway, was better adapted to the end-user market with packages that included data offerings, and resulted in better offers to customers and increased competition in the mobile market.”

The issue concerns the fees paid to Telenor by new entrant Network Norway, including whether the deal was structured in such a way as to disincentivise the latter from developing its own operations.

Telenor noted the Competition Complaint Board’s decision was not unanimous, with one of the three members agreeing with its view.

Petter-Borre Furberg, CEO of Telenor Norway, said: “Telenor has three months to issue writ of summons before the Gulating Court of Appeal. We will now thoroughly review the Competition Complaint Board’s decision.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Operators divided on 5G strategies

Telenor Norway challenges $91M fine

Telenor Norway faces record competition authority fine

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association