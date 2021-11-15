 Telenor partners with Google Cloud
Home

Telenor leans on Google Cloud

15 NOV 2021
Google Cloud

Telenor announced a tieup with Google Cloud, giving the hyperscaler a win in the telco space and increasing Telenor’s access to Google’s artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise.

The operator did not announce plans to move any of its platforms to Google Cloud, but stated it hopes to leverage the latter’s expertise in data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as the company’s infrastructure.

In addition, the companies stated they plan joint go-to-market activities, with Telenor predicting these will open up new revenue streams.

The operator explained two specific goals of the partnership are driving better customer experiences, and modernising its IT and network technology.

Another stated objective is extending connectivity services to businesses that are not yet online, by providing access to support teams. Telenor Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke described connectivity as the foundation for other services.

“As connectivity is the foundation for building trust, we believe that together we can go beyond connectivity to enhance our offering to our customers with new and innovative solutions, whilst improving the overall experience of our current portfolio,” Brekke explained in a statement.

The operator also predicted collaboration with Google Cloud in the area of edge computing, focusing on 5G and IoT.

Google Cloud is working with Ericsson to jointly develop and deliver edge cloud solutions for operators and enterprise customers.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

