 Telenor hopes for growth in 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor hopes for growth in 2022

02 FEB 2022

Telenor Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) explained the Norwegian group expects earnings to be flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared with 2021, a year he noted in an earnings statement was affected by the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Brekke stated Telenor remained focused on returning to growth this year, with the company predicting a low single-digit rise in service revenue. The operator also plans to hike its 2021 dividend payment by 3 per cent to NOK9.30 ($1.06) per share.

Growth has continued to elude the operator, which reported a 4.8 per cent decline in full year group revenue to NOK110.2 billion. Net income attributable to Telenor equity holders fell from NOK17.3 billion in 2020 to NOK1.5 billion.

Brekke insisted the operator had maintained a broadly solid performance despite the pandemic. He also noted modernising operations remains “a top priority” for Telenor, adding “structural initiatives” delivered savings of NOK1.2 billion.

The Telenor chief was bullish on the performance of key Nordic markets during Q4 2021, although he acknowledged markets in Asia remained under pressure because of intense competition and the impact of the pandemic.

Challenges for 2022 include an ongoing effort to exit Myanmar, with recent reports suggesting a proposed takeover of the unit by M1 Group is back on track. Telenor has already announced an agreement to sell its 51 per cent share in Wave Money to Yoma Strategic.

In Thailand, Telenor is pressing ahead with a proposed merger of dtac with Charoen Pokphand Group-owned True, a process the operator stated “is progressing according to plan”.

Brekke also highlighted recent tie-ups with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, which form part of Telenor’s efforts to seek new, revenue-generating services beyond connectivity.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS

Telenor seals Wave Money stake sale

Telenor to offload stake in Wave Money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association