 Telenor fined for EU competition breaches - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor fined for EU competition breaches

30 JUN 2020

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) fined Telenor €111.9 million for historic breaches of competition rules after judging the operator abused its dominant position in Norway to push rivals into selling mobile broadband services at a loss.

ESA is responsible for ensuring Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein adhere to European Economic Area (EEA) rules. In a statement, it explained it began a formal investigation in 2014 which concluded yesterday (29 June) with the finding Telenor’s wholesale pricing strategy had scuppered rivals’ ability to make money from mobile broadband services using USB dongles.

Telenor increased wholesale prices for network access during a “critical growth phase” as consumer demand for mobile data accelerated between 2008 to end-2012 when Nordic operators were launching commercial 4G services.

Frank Buchel, ESA college member, said the operator had a “special responsibility” to not stifle competition through pricing practices, and its “unfair prices weakened competitors in a growth market”.

Telenor Norway MD Petter-Borre Furberg said the company was surprised by the decision and size of penalty, with the case concerning “a small segment of the mobile market which date [sic] way back”.

“We will review the decision thoroughly and are preparing to appeal the decision to the EFTA Court”.

Telenor argued there was “very limited demand” for dongle-based mobile broadband services at the time and highlighted the subsequent rise in demand for mobile data services were focused on phone services rather than USB-enabled PC set-ups.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Telenor updates Cisco pact, begins vRAN trial

Telenor divests Wave Money stake

Telenor revises Nordic strategy, cuts top team

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association