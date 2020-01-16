 Telenor changes the guard in Asia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor changes the guard in Asia

16 JAN 2020

Telenor Group announced top-level management changes at three of its subsidiaries in Asia, effective from 1 February, in an aim to continue efforts to boost its presence in the region.

The CEO of Telenor Myanmar, Sharad Mehrotra, was appointed head of dtac, the company’s operation in Thailand, replacing Alexandra Reich who is stepping down after less than two years in the role.

In a statement, Telenor president and CEO Sigve Brekke expressed gratitude for Reich’s support of dtac during a transformational phase, which included overseeing “new spectrum and network rollout, and a renewed focus on customer satisfaction and distribution excellence”.

Brekke said Mehrotra would bring “valuable insights and knowledge to Thailand from Myanmar and India, where he has managed a strong commercial turnaround”.

Telenor Myanmar will be led by current chief corporate affairs officer Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen.

The group also announced a change in its Bangladeshi business Grameenphone, with current chief Michael Foley to relocate to Africa and be replaced by current deputy CEO and CMO Yasir Azman.

Brekke welcomed Azman’s decision to accept “the challenge to lead our operations in Bangladesh” as he had run one of the “best performing sales and distribution organisations in Telenor Group”.

The executive thanked Foley for “leading the company through an impressive digital transformation”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telenor rumoured to be in fresh Axiata talks

Court orders Robi Axiata to pay up in tax battle

Telenor picks Ericsson over Huawei for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association