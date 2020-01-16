Telenor changes the guard in Asia - Mobile World Live

Telenor Group announced top-level management changes at three of its subsidiaries in Asia, effective from 1 February, in an aim to continue efforts to boost its presence in the region.

The CEO of Telenor Myanmar, Sharad Mehrotra, was appointed head of dtac, the company’s operation in Thailand, replacing Alexandra Reich who is stepping down after less than two years in the role.

In a statement, Telenor president and CEO Sigve Brekke expressed gratitude for Reich’s support of dtac during a transformational phase, which included overseeing “new spectrum and network rollout, and a renewed focus on customer satisfaction and distribution excellence”.

Brekke said Mehrotra would bring “valuable insights and knowledge to Thailand from Myanmar and India, where he has managed a strong commercial turnaround”.

Telenor Myanmar will be led by current chief corporate affairs officer Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen.

The group also announced a change in its Bangladeshi business Grameenphone, with current chief Michael Foley to relocate to Africa and be replaced by current deputy CEO and CMO Yasir Azman.

Brekke welcomed Azman’s decision to accept “the challenge to lead our operations in Bangladesh” as he had run one of the “best performing sales and distribution organisations in Telenor Group”.

The executive thanked Foley for “leading the company through an impressive digital transformation”.