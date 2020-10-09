 Telenor CEO highlights need to monetise 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor CEO highlights need to monetise 5G

09 OCT 2020

TM FORUM DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD SERIES: Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) called on operators to seize opportunities for growth from the deployment of 5G networks, ensuring investments in the next-generation technology roll-out are monetised.

Telenor’s chief described 5G as an opportunity to use technology for getting into an era of growth but cautioned operators should not repeat previous mistakes made with the deployment of 4G.

“We wasted an opportunity with 4G because we invested billions of dollars into our networks and paid also billions of dollars in buying spectrum, but we were not able to really monetise those investments”, Brekke said.

Going forward, key questions should be placed around the creation of a new SIM, the use of new technologies, such as cloud computing, storage and analytics, and the creation of new types of services to monetise from, according to Brekke.

He put an emphasis on collaboration in the broader industry, noting partnership and competition will be happening simultaneously in the future.

Telefonica CTIO Enrique Blanco concurred, adding “this game is adding players, so if somebody is thinking they can do it alone, they are making a big mistake”.

In terms of monetisation opportunities from the next-generation technology, he outlined coverage and enhanced mobile broadband as the first step.

“This means a massive use of dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS). DSS means that we can be extremely good in terms of spectrum and we can offer our customers the possibility to use that 5G enhanced mobile broadband capabilities”, Blanco said.

Blanco added that huge monetisation opportunity would come with the deployment of 5G standalone networks.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

US taps AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson for military 5G tests

US 5G phone share climbs but still lags China

Orange makes opening France 5G pitch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association