Telenor axing 170 jobs as part of digital shift

Telenor Group will cut 170 jobs in Norway as it reorganises its broadband and technology divisions, with the plans due to take effect on 1 April.

In a statement, Telenor Norway said the moves were in response to ongoing technology shifts, with digitisation and evolving customer needs changing the way the company works.

Berit Svendsen (pictured), EVP and CEO of Telenor Norway described the measures as “tough but absolutely necessary” for Telenor as part of its digitisation efforts.

“Competition in our markets is harder than ever, and if we are to maintain competitiveness in the future, such changes are crucial,” she said.

The company said it was working to establish new competencies as part of its ongoing shift from operating as a traditional telecoms player to a digital services company.

In its technology division, it said it was developing its offering “to create robust communities and strengthen customer focus”. In TV and broadband, the measures will see it merge sales and customer services.

Those affected by the job cuts will be made redundant and offered severance packages, added Telenor.

The company has 3,900 employees in 24 offices across Norway. No offices will be closed as part of the reorganisation.

In early February, Telenor Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke said digital platforms are key to the company’s future, noting a strategy to digitise its core business will leave it better placed to “build strong and engaging customer relations” and capitalise on the “efficiency opportunities that digitisation brings.”