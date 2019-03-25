Telenor appoints Pakistan chief as Emerging Asia boss - Mobile World Live

Telenor Group named Irfan Khan, CEO of its Pakistan unit (pictured), as its new EVP and cluster head for its Emerging Asia division, effective 1 April 2019.

In a statement, the operator said Khan will join Telenor’s executive management team as a result of being named as head of Emerging Asia, reporting directly to CEO and president Sigve Brekke.

He will also continue as CEO of Telenor Pakistan, a role he assumed in August 2016 following a three-year stint as deputy CEO and CMO of the business.

Khan has been with Telenor for 14 years, occupying a number of different roles at the Norway-based operator in both Asia and Europe.

Brekke said he was confident Khan would be successful in his additional role, with its Asia business covering more than 130 million customers.

As a result of the move, current EVP and head of Emerging Asia, Petter-Borre Furberg, will become CEO of Telenor Norway, stepping out of the group’s executive management team.

In Asia, Telenor has operations in Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Malaysia.

It announced last week the operations had a significant impact on the local economies of the countries.