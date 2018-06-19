Thailand, Myanmar postings head Telenor reshuffle

Telenor appointed new heads for its units in Thailand and Myanmar as part of a broader set of management changes in its Asia-Pacific and Group operations.

The company named Alexandra Reich (pictured, right) as CEO of dtac, replacing Lars Ake Norling who announced in March he would step down on 1 September. Reich joined Telenor Group in November 2016 and currently serves as CEO of Telenor Hungary and head of Telenor Group’s Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) cluster.

Sharad Mehrotra (pictured, left) was appointed CEO of Telenor Myanmar effective 1 August. Mehrotra joined Telenor in 2008 and held senior management positions in India and Myanmar, most recently as CEO of Telenor India. Mehrotra replaces Lars Erik Tellmann, who will take a senior position in Telenor’s Emerging Asia unit supporting management, partnerships and business development.

Tellmann served as CEO at Telenor Myanmar since August 2016 and was previously CFO.

Albern Murty, CEO of Digi in Malaysia (pictured, right), will join Telenor Group’s executive management team responsible for the Developed Asia cluster. Murty will retain his CEO position in Digi and oversee Telenor’s operations in Thailand and Malaysia, effective from 1 August.

Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group, said: “I’m pleased to announce a set of changes that will make us stronger for the future and enable us to continue to deliver what matters most for our customers.”

Group level

Wenche Agerup (pictured, right), currently head of corporate affairs and member of the executive management team, from 1 July will head up a new unit, Group Holdings, which will be responsible for strengthening Telenor’s investments in digital growth areas, telco-adjacent businesses, and other areas including real estate and global wholesale.

Hakon Bruaset Kjol, SVP and head of public and regulatory affairs, will fill the corporate affairs role until a replacement for Agerup is found.

Siri Birgitte Bang Berge, head of group legal, was appointed general counsel with immediate effect. Severin Roald, who has served as SVP and head of group communications since 2015, accepted a position outside Telenor.