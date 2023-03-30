Telenor announces new division, business lead

Telenor unveiled an infrastructure growth division for its Norwegian unit, appointing Anna Masender (pictured) as the lead while naming Asa Lunde as head of the company’s business arm.

The Nordic operator noted the division will focus on customer growth and network infrastructure, with Masender taking on the running from her current role as head of customer operations and telesales.

She joined the company in 2010 and has held several roles including senior adviser and head of quality management service.

Telenor Norway CEO Birgitte Engebretsen described her as “ideal” for the position, which will take effect on 1 April. The company also announced current head of broadband and home network Asa Lunde as the lead of its business division, effective 1 May.

Lunde’s stint at Telenor dates to 2007. She has held leadership positions including head of strategy and brand portfolio, and head of market and brand.

The announcement followed an organisational restructuring of its Norwegian unit earlier this year to focus on customer growth, the company stated, adding it will continue to invest in “broadband and mobile development”.