English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telenet beefs up Belgian arm with SFR BeLux deal

22 DEC 2016
shutterstock_deal

Cable and telecoms group Altice announced a deal to sell its operations in Belgium and Luxembourg to Telenet Group for an enterprise value of €400 million.

The move comes as the company places an increasing focus on its larger operations in the US, where it is reportedly mulling an IPO, and France with mobile operator SFR.

For Telenet, the deal allows it to step up its convergence efforts, following its acquisition of mobile operator Base, concluded at the start of this year.

Altice’s two units, dubbed SFR BeLux, will see Telenet expand its cable presence across Belgium and parts of the Belgian region of Wallonia, with around 90,000 new subscribers. In Luxembourg, it will add 15,000.

Telenet said in a statement It has been “pursuing a strategy” of becoming a leader in converged connected entertainment and B2B services, and it will now give its customers in Belgium access to video, internet, fixed and mobile services.

John Porter, Telenet CEO, said the aim was to establish “the best” fixed and mobile networks in Belgium.

“Following the Base acquisition that was concluded in the beginning of the year, we have entered a new phase of growth and this acquisition is a next very important step in this strategy.”

Base is the country’s smallest of three operators, with just over 3 million connections, trailing behind Orange and market leader Proximus.

The deal will be financed through existing cash and available liquidity, and Telenet expects to achieve €16 million of annual synergies by 2021.

The deal is still subject to Belgian regulatory approval, which it expects to clear in a few months.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Altice mulls partial IPO of US business

French watchdog fines Altice for “gun-jumping”

Altice to appeal SFR deal block

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association