Telekom Serbia eyes expansion with Albania buy

The largest operator in Serbia, Telekom Serbia, made an offer to buy Telekom Albania as part of a plan to become the Balkans’ leading telecoms company, newspaper Blic reported.

Media outlets in Albania reported Telekom Albania was put up for sale by OTE (the Greek subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom) last month, with at least three parties interested in acquiring the business.

In addition to state-owned Telekom Serbia, two Bulgarian companies are also said to be in the frame, with operators Vivacom and PPF-owned Telenor Bulgaria the likely candidates.

Telekom Serbia runs mobile operator mts in Serbia alongside a fixed-line business and broadcast unit. In addition to its home market, it also has interests in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria.

Telekom Albania is the second largest operator in the country behind Vodafone Albania with a 42 per cent market share, GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q2 showed.

In September, Albania News reported OTE was in talks to sell its 99.76 per cent stake in the business with representatives from the company reportedly set to discuss the issue and the identity of potential bidders with the country’s authorities.