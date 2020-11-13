Telefonica ups industrial cybersecurity efforts - Mobile World Live

Telefonica subsidiary ElevenPaths struck an agreement with R&D group Cidaut Foundation to boost efforts around industrial cybersecurity, a move intended to generate intelligence about potential threats for SMEs in Spain.

In a statement, Telefonica Tech’s cybersecurity unit said it would work with the foundation to launch a new project, dubbed Artisteo, which is designed to catch cybercriminals operating in industrial environments.

The companies explained Artiseo allows for the simulation of a series of fake computers connected to a network, so attackers “fall into the trap” of thinking they are attacking a real company. The companies then entertain the attackers to obtain information about them, which is then used to alert customers, analyse security flaws and anticipate potential attacks.

In addition, the agreement between the two groups also establishes a collaboration framework for the development of more research and use cases in industrial cybersecurity.

This entails holding joint demonstrations carried out in specialised forums and events, as well as allowing the exchange of information from systems exposed to attacks for the application of machine learning and analysis, based on the data obtained.

“Examples of open innovation like this are the best way to develop cybersecurity projects, products and services locally, but whose scope is oriented to a global market and are possible because both companies carry innovation in our DNA”, said Jose Cascallana, director at the industrial cybersecurity centre, Telefonica.