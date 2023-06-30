 Telefonica ups 5G in Spanish holiday hots pots - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica ups 5G in Spanish holiday hots pots

30 JUN 2023

Telefonica’s Spanish division touted expanded and improved 5G coverage across areas popular with tourists, as it also announced installation of 14 temporary sites to serve locations with expected spikes in demand at specific times.

The group’s Movistar unit noted the network technology now covered areas in mainland Spain and across islands which have a “large influx of visitors on summer dates”.

With the expansion, the operator offers 5G in 442 beach towns. It explained on the mainland this comprised the entire coastline from small towns including Muxia or Cudillero, to larger and “more touristy ones” including Fuengirola or Torrevieja.

Various inland areas visited by tourists have also been covered, alongside autonomous communities including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands.

Movistar highlighted new sites represented further progress on its expansion of 5G, which reaches 85 per cent of the country’s population.

The 14 temporary sites being installed cover areas with specific needs such as campsites or music festivals, where demand considerably drops off outside of their main times of use.

