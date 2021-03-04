 Telefonica to trial TIP private 5G network system - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica to trial TIP private 5G network system

04 MAR 2021

Telefonica lined up to test a new approach to private 5G networks being developed by a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) working group formed this week, which the research outfit claimed would deliver improved economics and flexibility over traditional approaches.

Juan Carlos Garcia, SVP of technology innovation and ecosystem at Telefonica and TIP board director, stated the project would help operators “address the exciting opportunities that 5G is creating in the enterprise segment, both through valuable features for our customers and more efficient network operations”.

TIP said the 5G Private Network Solutions Group was established to tackle weaknesses in the economics and operational flexibilty of traditional network architectures in enterprise scenarios.

The group will create an open, cloud-native architecture for private 5G networks, incorporating elements of a Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery Deployment (CI/CD) platform previously created by TIP’s OpenRAN project group.

Telefonica will conduct laboratory tests of the working group’s system at its TIP Community Lab in Madrid before field tests in Malaga.

Key goals for the project include delivery of high-performance 5G connectivity and edge computing infrastructure covering multiple enterprise verticals; improved network economics through the use of commoditised hardware, open source software and automation; and better network security.

Private networks have been a hot topic of late: at MWC Shanghai last month, Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark tipped spending to exceed traditional public networks in the next decade, citing “huge appetite” from industry.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Marvell teams with TIP on open RAN

Álvarez Pallete: “en España hay demasiados operadores”

Telefónica y Orange se adjudican el espectro restante de 3,5 GHz en España
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association