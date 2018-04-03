English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica to list Argentinian unit

03 APR 2018

Telefonica is awaiting shareholder approval to move ahead with plans to list its Argentine subsidiary on the Buenos Aires stock exchange, as it looks to raise funds to cut debt, Reuters reported.

The company said in a filing to the Argentine market regulator it will hold a shareholder meeting on 16 April to seek approval. The unit is valued at around €4.7 billion, including debt, and the funds raised will also be used to expand the company’s fibre network.

A representative confirmed the operator “is analysing different options to put into value its portfolio of assets, among which is Telefonica Argentina” but gave no more detail.

Argentina is a competitive market, with three operators. Telefonica, which operates under the Movistar brand, ranked in third place with a market share of around 30.6 per cent as of Q4 2017, according to GSMA Intelligence. America Movil (37 per cent) was top, and Telecom Argentina rounds off the list with 31 per cent.

Telefonica’s net debt at 31 December 2017 was €44.2 billion, down €4.4 billion year-on-year as a result of improving cash flow: it is looking  to reduce debt further in 2018.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Argentina planea subastar espectro por valor de 800 millones de dólares

Telefónica ficha a una directiva de Uber como responsable digital de O2 UK

GiffGaff unsure on AI benefit to customer service

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association