 Telefonica, TIM mull Brazil network share - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica, TIM mull Brazil network share

24 JUL 2019

Telefonica unit Vivo and TIM Brasil opened discussions on sharing infrastructure related to delivery of 2G and 4G services, as both operators eye a cut in operating costs.

In an announcement, Telecom Italia’s Brazil subsidiary said the two operators would discuss sharing 2G assets in a “grid model” alongside agreements related to infrastructure providing 4G over the 700MHz band in urban areas with fewer than 30,000 inhabitants.

The companies noted after the initial phase, the model could then be extended to larger cities and to incorporate services using other frequencies and technologies.

In addition to the savings from the above network sharing projects, the two operators will discuss other ways they could work together to cut overheads.

The statement added the initiatives were aligned with meeting sustainability goals, energy saving and optimising their use of public spaces. Both companies said they would preserve their autonomy over commercial and customer management functions.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, O2 finalise UK 5G network sharing pact

Specialists call for customer data discipline

Telefonica exec admits difficulty justifying 5G spend
M360 LATAM19 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association