Telefonica Tech bolsters enterprise security play

Telefonica Tech signed a deal to integrate security specialist Qualys’ cloud platform into its managed services propositions for enterprises in Spain and Portugal.

Explaining the rationale for the move, Telefonica’s technology division noted the combination of the pair’s products would provide improved visibility of security for enterprises across a range of environments through a single cloud platform.

Benefits cited include assessment of “critical security intelligence” and automation of auditing and compliance on related systems.

While the current agreement is limited to Spain and Portugal, Qualys highlighted an ambition to extend it to the operator group’s other markets in Europe and the Americas.

Telefonica Tech cybersecurity product director Alberto Sempere stated the agreement would aid it in addressing “the high complexity of our customers’ hybrid and multi-network environments with a more agile, comprehensive and effective security posture”.

The deal is Telefonica Tech’s latest move in the area of cybersecurity, which is one of its main business lines alongside digital transformation products.

It has previously made pacts with peers and other vendors as it bids to continue to strengthen its proposition.