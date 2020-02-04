 Telefonica targets autonomous vehicle boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica targets autonomous vehicle boost

04 FEB 2020

Telefonica unveiled an R&D centre which it claimed is the most advanced for the development of connected cars in southern Europe, as it looks to extend the sector by opening opportunities for vehicle makers and start-ups to trial related technologies.

The operator partnered with global testing, inspection and certification body Dekra and local authorities to establish the facility in Malaga. It currently has 15 employees, with Telefonica stating the initial investment exceeded €5 million.

Spanish car manufacturer SEAT is already on board, seeking to use the site to test connected car applications and services with 5G solutions and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies.

In a statement, Maria Jesus Almazor, CEO of Telefonica Spain said the centre “is a key element in advancing this path of standard connectivity to make the connected car a reality”.

The site features a 51,000 square metre outdoor testing area covering a variety of road types and intersections designed to replicate real-world driving conditions, all of which feature sensors.

To enable testing of international as well as Spanish frequencies, the operator collaborated with Ericsson to develop and equip a shielded chamber, which Telefonica said was “unique in Europe”.

Testing available includes advanced navigation and infrastructure; vehicle monitoring and maintenance; payment automation; safety and accident prevention; and assisted and autonomous driving.

The Spanish operator said connected cars will contribute to reducing accidents and emissions, and improving driver experience. It cited US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration information which states V2X-connected technologies and applications could prevent more than 600,000 traffic accidents per year in the country.

In previous efforts to bolster its expertise in connected cars, Telefonica joined other leading operators and car manufacturers in the 5G Automotive Association.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Telefonica secures funds for German 5G build

Maximising value from 5G through effective network planning and optimisation

5G gains traction as operators see robust upside
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association