Home

Telefonica taps Uber talent as O2 UK digital chief

19 MAR 2018

Telefonica appointed Jo Bertram, the former head of Uber’s northern European operations, as chief digital and strategy officer for its O2 UK business.

Bertram will begin her new job in April, reporting to O2 UK CEO Mark Evans, while also retaining a role as executive in residence at venture capital company EQT Ventures, Financial Times (FT) reported.

“I am thrilled to be joining Telefonica UK at this exciting time of unprecedented change, where new technologies have the ability to shape the industry and where digital will be critical to future success,” she said.

She takes on the role around six months after her departure from Uber, which came shortly after the taxi-hailing company was banned from operating in London. FT said Bertram served as the primary point of contact between Uber and Transport for London during the government body’s investigations.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

