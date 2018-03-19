Telefonica taps Uber talent as O2 UK digital chief

Telefonica appointed Jo Bertram, the former head of Uber’s northern European operations, as chief digital and strategy officer for its O2 UK business.

Bertram will begin her new job in April, reporting to O2 UK CEO Mark Evans, while also retaining a role as executive in residence at venture capital company EQT Ventures, Financial Times (FT) reported.

“I am thrilled to be joining Telefonica UK at this exciting time of unprecedented change, where new technologies have the ability to shape the industry and where digital will be critical to future success,” she said.

She takes on the role around six months after her departure from Uber, which came shortly after the taxi-hailing company was banned from operating in London. FT said Bertram served as the primary point of contact between Uber and Transport for London during the government body’s investigations.