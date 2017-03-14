English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telefonica taps Liberty Global over O2 UK merger

14 MAR 2017

Telefonica may not have abandoned plans to seek a merger for its O2 UK business, despite the Spanish incumbent being heavily tipped to float a minority share of the unit in an IPO.

The operator has been linked with a bid to tempt Liberty Global into a merger with O2 almost a year after an attempt to combine its UK division with CK Hutchison’s 3 UK was blocked by the European Commission, Seeking Alpha reported, citing an article in Spanish business daily Expansion.

Liberty Global already owns cable operator Virgin Media in the UK and an acquisition or merger with O2 would round out its service offering by providing direct access to mobile services, which Virgin currently offers on an MVNO basis using BT subsidiary EE’s network.

A deal to combine O2 was thought to have effectively been taken off the table by the EC’s decision last year. While CK Hutchison initially indicated it would appeal the EC’s ruling, Telefonica began considering other options for the UK unit, including an IPO or sale.

The operator in September was tipped to be lining up an IPO covering a minority stake of around 30 per cent of O2. Telefonica hired UBS, Morgan Stanley and Barclays to coordinate an IPO, with O2 expected to be valued at around £10 billion.

Debt reduction
Such a deal would ease the financial burden on Telefonica, which is battling to reduce a debt pile of around €50 billion, while still allowing it to sell the controlling stake at a later date. Liberty Global was tipped as one such potential buyer of the majority holding.

Telefonica in February announced plans to sell up to 40 per cent of its Telxius infrastructure unit to KKR Group, a global investment company, as part of its efforts to cut the debt.

It remains to be seen if Liberty Global would be interested in merging with O2.

While Liberty successfully completed a merger of its Netherlands cable business with Vodafone Netherlands’ mobile unit in August 2016, Liberty CEO Mike Fries in November told delegates at a Morgan Stanley conference the deal was not a template for future agreements. In January, Fries reiterated his stance, though referred directly to further deals with Vodafone rather than other operators.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Sigfox CEO sees all round benefits from Telefonica deal

Telefonica hopes Aura will put users in control

Zain, Liberty Global throw weight behind Iflix

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association