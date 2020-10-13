Telefonica streamlines international comms units - Mobile World Live

Telefonica created a new unit integrating its global wholesale, roaming and multinational customers divisions, a move the group claimed would improve connections between people and companies.

In a statement, the operator said Telefonica Global Solutions was part of a transformation plan announced in late 2019, with the business units joining to increase their capacities and provide “a range of consistent and comprehensive services, and a single goal, namely to offer innovative and global solutions to Telefonica’s customers, wherever they are”.

Julio Beamonte, who previously led the company’s international wholesale operation, was appointed CEO of Telefonica Global Solutions.

He stated the operator was reinforcing its commitment towards its customers, “supporting them in their own transformation and offering them innovative and global solutions all over the world”.

Telefonica noted its new division serves more than 1,500 global customers, including 400 operators, and provides services to more than 20,000 facilities. It covers 170 countries through a network of more than 100 strategic partners and in excess of 400 roaming agreements.

The unit’s points of presence (PoPs) surpass 110 and on average carry more than 15 billion voice minutes and 130 petabytes of roaming data transmission per year, the group said.