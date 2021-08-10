Telefonica, STC unit combine for security drive

Telefonica Tech and the cybersecurity arm of Saudi operator STC signed a wide-ranging security partnership, which includes product development and intelligence sharing on threats detected in their respective markets.

In a statement the Telefonica division noted it would work with STC business ATCSC on cybersecurity products and services for its customers. The pair will also share best practices on managed security services, advanced professional services and threat information.

Both companies pointed to increased demand being placed on corporate clients’ infrastructure following accelerated digital transformation brought about by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

ATCSC estimates there was a 350 per cent increase in attempted distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on its clients in Saudi Arabia during 2020 compared with 2019.

Abdulrahman Al-Manea, ATCSC VP product management and marketing, added that during the public health crisis, “many organisations across the globe had to accelerate their digital transformation journey and adopt new methods of doing business. These rapid changes have unfortunately widened the attack surface”.

Telefonica Tech VP international markets sales Rames Sarwat said the tie-up would allow the companies to “share knowledge on the best techniques to detect and resolve threats in our respective markets”.

The move is Telefonica’s latest targeting the cybersecurity market, where it is attempting to make its Tech digital services business the leading player in its various markets.