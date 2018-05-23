Telefonica relies on recognised brand for Spain MVNO

Telefonica will use its O2 brand name in Spain for an MVNO it plans to launch in the coming months, which will operate alongside its current Movistar and Teunti services, Spanish media reported.

The O2 brand is already used by Telefonica’s full MNO businesses in the UK and Germany. Leveraging the existing brand awareness will enable Telefonica to deploy the MVNO business faster, news site El Espanol reported.

In Spain, the MVNO will use Telefonica’s fixed and mobile network infrastructure and compete with Masmovil, which offers fixed and mobile services under several brands including Yoigo, Pepephone, Happy Movil, Uptalk, Embou and Llamaya. Other competitors include Vodafone and Orange.

Movistar will continue to offer access to the Movistar+ television service, while Tuenti will still be targeted at a young audience. O2 services will prioritise quality and be pitched at customers who do not want convergent products, El Espanol stated.

Previoulsy it was reported the MVNO will be headed by Pedro Serrahima, former CEO of Pepephone and currently director of multi-brand business development at Telefonica.