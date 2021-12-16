 Telefonica reduces board as restructure continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica reduces board as restructure continues

16 DEC 2021

Telefonica announced a decrease in its board structure after accepting the resignations of two of its members, as it furthers a broader transformation plan across its operations.

The number of board members was reduced from 17 to 15, which Telefonica claimed showed its commitment to an appropriate and transparent management to bring value, improve economic efficiency and enhance investor confidence.

Telefonica stated Ignacio Moreno Martinez and Jordi Gual Sole voluntarily resigned from their roles on committees covering audit, control, sustainability and quality, although they are expected to maintain some involvement through advisory positions.

Independent director Maria Luisa Garcia Blanco was appointed chair of Telefonica’s sustainability and quality committee, succeeding Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho who takes the helm of the regulation and institutional affairs committee.

Maria Rotondo Urcola becomes a member of the audit and control committee.

Telefonica explained its restructuring was “a major step forward” in its aim to improve “transparency, responsibility and commitment to its shareholders and investors”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telefónica amplía su plan de bajas en España

Telefonica furthers Spain redundancy plan

Telefónica prepara servicios 5G para empresas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association