 Telefonica, Qualcomm team on XR, metaverse - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica, Qualcomm team on XR, metaverse

26 SEP 2022

Qualcomm made further progress deploying an XR development platform launched in 2021, teaming with Telefonica to advance the concept by tapping the operator’s fixed and mobile connectivity.

Telefonica and Qualcomm aim to employ the Snapdragon Spaces platform across the Spanish operator’s innovation and talent-seeking schemes to broaden the XR sector by developing fresh products and services.

They will also target commercial opportunities along with creating services for the emerging metaverse.

Executives from each company noted XR holds the potential to alter various aspects of the real world, particularly around communication, interaction, and how people do business and socialise.

Dino Flore, VP of technology at Qualcomm Europe, noted the partnership with Telefonica comes at a “crucial time” in the development of XR and the pair would seek to “grow the active communities developing the ecosystems of the future”.

Telefonica noted opportunities in “combining immersive devices” with its networks and decentralised Web3 technologies to “deliver new experiences to customers” covering “commerce, entertainment and communication in the metaverse”.

Daniel Hernandez, VP of devices and consumer IoT for Telefonica, explained XR will “bring a new dimension to the digital and real world” as the operator is “preparing for this future” through staff training, service evolution and partnerships including that with Qualcomm.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

