Telefonica pitches executive team for Latin America - Mobile World Live

Telefonica detailed the structure of a new Latin America business being established as part of a sweeping transformation of its global operations, an approach the group stated would be more flexible than its previous operations in the region.

In a statement, the operator explained it had appointed a team of professionals with a “track record in the group and a high level of knowledge and experience in the region” to lead the new Telefonica Latin America unit.

The business will have “the agility and flexibility required to work in changing environments” it added.

Alfonso Gomez, current head of Telefonica Hispam North Region, was proposed as CEO of the new unit, which will combine the operator’s businesses in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The plan is for Gomez to report to group director of finance and control Laura Abasolo.

Other notable appointments include Elena Maestre as chief financial and strategy officer and Andrea Folgueiras as CTIO.

Telefonica emphasised the Latin America business would operate as “an autonomous unit, with a specific and dedicated regional team” tasked with “seeking out new models and alternatives that maximise the value of the operations in the region, attracting investors and potential synergies with other market agents”.

The appointments are subject to approval by Telefonica’s board at a meeting today (18 December).

Tech team

Telefonica’s board already cleared its proposed management team for a new technology unit established to explore growth areas including IoT and cybersecurity

Jose Cerdan, currently head of Telefonica Business Solutions, will lead the new Telefonica Tech business, with corporate development director Antonio Marti named COO.