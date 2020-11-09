 Telefonica mulls options for €2B submarine cable unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica mulls options for €2B submarine cable unit

09 NOV 2020

Telefonica began tapping potential investors to assess a sale of subsea cable assets held by its Telxius subsidiary for around €2 billion, Expansion reported, as the company continues to restructure its business.

The submarine cables potentially on the block make-up the smaller segment of infrastructure company Telxius, alongside its growing tower asset portfolio. According to the subsidiary’s website it operates an international network of 100,000 km of high capacity fibre optic submarine cabling.

During the company’s Q3 results call, held last month, Telefonica COO Angel Vila noted several Telefonica divisions had negotiated new five year contracts with Telxius for use of the submarine cables at reduced fixed prices, though for an extended term.

The move, Vila added, “gives full visibility and growth ahead for the Telxius submarine cable for mid- and long-term. And this visibility in long-term will allow Telxius to contemplate all possible strategic alternatives for this subsea cable unit”.

As part of the company’s ongoing restructure, first outlined by the operator group in November 2019, Telefonica’s majority stake in Telxius is set to be absorbed into its new infrastructure division.

The operator owns a controlling 50.01 per cent share in Telxius, with investment companies KKR Group holding 40 per cent and Pontegadea owning the remainder.

Telxius bought a large number of mobile towers from Telefonica’s German business earlier this year as it seeks to beef-up its European mobile infrastructure assets.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica remains optimistic despite Q3 struggles

Telefónica se mantiene optimista pese a las dificultades del tercer trimestre

Telefonica chief calls for European regulation overhaul

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association