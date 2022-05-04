Telefonica moves on Spanish bundle revamp

Telefonica Spain unveiled a radical overhaul of its convergent offer, as it seeks to shore up its position in the highly competitive Spanish market.

The anticipated move will see the Spanish operator replace the familiar Movistar Fusion brand with the new miMovistar marque. As expected, Telefonica will allow non-traditional telecoms services to be combined with mobile, home broadband and TV services.

Telefonica Spain president Emilio Gayo stated the operator is deepening its “strategy of diversification” and providing an offer which “responds to current customer demands”.

The company described miMovistar as more of an “ecosystem” of services which will allow customers to pick and choose what they want with the help of an online configurator. The new offer will be commercially available from 5 May.

Telefonica Spain already sells services in the fields of home alarms, health, energy, connected cars, insurance, finance and more. However, it so far offered them separately from the convergent plans.

The different services will be grouped under headings including miConectividad (connectivity); miEntretenimiento (entertainment); misFinanzas (finances); miHogar (home); and miBienestar (wellness).

Telefonica Spain plans to add services covering cars, home insurance and energy, along with additional connectivity options.

The original Movistar Fusion packages launched in 2012, bundling mobile voice and data, home broadband, TV services and devices.

Rival operators Masmovil, Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain also now market bundles of fixed, mobile and TV services.