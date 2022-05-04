 Telefonica moves on Spanish bundle revamp - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica moves on Spanish bundle revamp

04 MAY 2022

Telefonica Spain unveiled a radical overhaul of its convergent offer, as it seeks to shore up its position in the highly competitive Spanish market.

The anticipated move will see the Spanish operator replace the familiar Movistar Fusion brand with the new miMovistar marque. As expected, Telefonica will allow non-traditional telecoms services to be combined with mobile, home broadband and TV services.

Telefonica Spain president Emilio Gayo stated the operator is deepening its “strategy of diversification” and providing an offer which “responds to current customer demands”.

The company described miMovistar as more of an “ecosystem” of services which will allow customers to pick and choose what they want with the help of an online configurator. The new offer will be commercially available from 5 May.

Telefonica Spain already sells services in the fields of home alarms, health, energy, connected cars, insurance, finance and more. However, it so far offered them separately from the convergent plans.

The different services will be grouped under headings including miConectividad (connectivity); miEntretenimiento (entertainment); misFinanzas (finances); miHogar (home); and miBienestar (wellness).

Telefonica Spain plans to add services covering cars, home insurance and energy, along with additional connectivity options.

The original Movistar Fusion packages launched in 2012, bundling mobile voice and data, home broadband, TV services and devices.

Rival operators Masmovil, Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain also now market bundles of fixed, mobile and TV services.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Telefónica ya cubre con 5G DSS el 76% de la población española

Report: muted interest expected in Spanish spectrum auction

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association