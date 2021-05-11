 Telefonica targets private 5G boost with Microsoft deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica targets private 5G boost with Microsoft deal

11 MAY 2021

Telefonica’s technology division and Microsoft unveiled a partnership to offer enterprises private 5G connectivity alongside on-premise edge computing, a move the pair hailed as pushing the adoption of smart factories and related use cases.

The partnership involves combining Telefonica Tech’s private 5G connectivity with Microsoft’s Azure Private Edge Zone system.

In a statement, the partners detailed plans to offer integrated communications systems offering “the highest levels of security, efficiency and performance” for business critical applications.

Potential uses cited include processes within smart factories covering digitisation of equipment, enabling AI systems, and cases where data is not required to leave the site.

Telefonica Tech CEO Gonzalo Martin-Villa said the tie-up would take advantage of the specific expertise of each company, and allow it to offer “a framework for the creation, deployment and operation of industrial solutions and private communications in an integrated way inside and outside the factory”.

“This framework is addressing the needs of those enterprises willing to deploy demanding industrial use cases over secure and performant private connectivity, focusing on simplicity, replicability and scalability,” he added.

The partnership is the latest between an operator and technology vendor targeting the enterprise sector covering a variety of segments from developing data services to secure, private 5G networks.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefónica impulsará la 5G privada mediante un acuerdo con Microsoft

Microsoft explica su concepción de la RAN abierta

Microsoft outlines open RAN vision
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association