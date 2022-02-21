 Telefonica makes move from 5G to the metaverse - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica makes move from 5G to the metaverse

21 FEB 2022

Telefonica outlined a major commitment to the metaverse, stating it would use MWC22 Barcelona to showcase its digital transformation and technology leadership efforts through an innovative virtual environment.

The operator stated it would use the flagship GSMA event to highlight a transition from 5G to the nascent metaverse, with a combination of real-time and online participation achieved by representing its physical stand in a virtual world.

Telefonica explained its “stand in the metaverse” would showcase all its in-person demos, allowing conference goers to virtually visit the four physical areas on the exhibition floors.

Its metaverse play will go a step further by allowing access to two additional demos, the first on the use of drones, 5G and AI to enable new business uses through exploitation of data collection; the second on cybersecurity efforts in smart cities.

Overall, Telefonica explained its MWC22 Barcelona presence will focus heavily on how it is aiding digital transformation through products to make businesses more efficient, sustainable and secure.

It will host a total 952 square metres of floor space at the event, housing the four demo areas on smart industry, 5G holographic telepresence, industrial robotics and drone protection.

In total, Telefonica will host 26 activities, including 24 sessions and presentations and a total of 31 company speakers.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Español

