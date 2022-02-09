Telefonica makes LatAm blockchain push

Telefonica continued a drive around blockchain, with its digital unit joining LACChain a global association established to promote adoption and development of the technology in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Telefonica Tech stated it would work with various companies in the LACChain group to accelerate the adoption of blockchain in the regions and support the creation of a system for exchanging knowledge in using the technology.

Involvement in the alliance means Telefonica Tech can integrate its products and infrastructure into associated networks and connect with blockchain businesses involved with the group.

Telefonica Tech hopes to help enable deployment of new blockchain use cases, focussing on socio-economic impact and closing digital divides.

LACChain now has 57 members involved in blockchain, covering public-private partnerships and products in 16 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Telefonica Tech head of blockchain Jose Luis Nunez explained the unit is seeking to “combine synergies, collaborate and coordinate with the blockchain ecosystem to highlight the potential”.

The unit made numerous plays around blockchain in 2021, including a partnership with software company Atrebo to digitise 200,000 telecoms infrastructure assets.