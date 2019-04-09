 Telefonica goes large on LatAm content - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica goes large on LatAm content

09 APR 2019

Telefonica prepared to premiere original content developed in Latin America this year, as part of a commitment to becoming the leading producer of Spanish-language fiction programmes in the world.

Pre-production of the first three series is underway in Colombia and Peru, with the first releases on Telefonica’s video platforms due in the second half of the year.

In a statement, Telefonica said the move affirms a commitment to Spanish-language broadcasting which “began in early 2017 in Spain through Movistar+”.

It added the strategy is “fundamental in making its video services stand apart” which are also boosted by the “excellent connectivity of its fixed and mobile networks” and offer “the best user experience.”

The company has nearly 9 million pay-TV users all over the world.

Since 2017, 19 original series have been produced and exclusively released for Telefonica customers in the markets where it operates, along with another 50 countries through distribution agreements.

Paula Figueroa, director of Telefonica’s video unit, said: “We have transformed our video platform into an aggregator where our customers can access the best content, our own and others, from one place…We want our channels to become the best showcase for the huge talent and creativity of a grand community that speaks Spanish as a common language”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

