Telefonica furthers Spain redundancy plan

Spanish trade union UGT reportedly revealed Telefonica redundancy terms would result in around 2,000 of 3,000 eligible staff being laid off, as the operator seeks to cut costs in its domestic market.

Reuters reported Telefonica intended to start offering a redundancy programme to employees aged over 54 years-old who have been with the company for no less than 15 years.

The news agency cited UGT estimates stating a total of 3,261 people would be eligible, but the company would restrict the offer to 60 per cent of them.

Telefonica is expected to focus on staff working in network deployment, maintenance and customer service, Reuters reported.

The union appeared doubtful on whether staff would be lured by the offer, which it reportedly said was worse than previous redundancy packages.

Telefonica reportedly initiated negotiations for the redundancy scheme in November.

The operator apparently mulled similar terms for an early retirement package in 2019.